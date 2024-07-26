Highland Copper Incentivizes Team with Stock Grants

Highland Copper (TSE:HI) has released an update.

Highland Copper Company Inc., a Canadian firm focused on copper projects in Michigan, USA, has announced the grant of substantial stock options, restricted share units, and deferred share units to its directors, executive officers, and employees. These financial incentives include over 7.8 million stock options and more than 3.9 million combined restricted and deferred share units, with a structured vesting period to align with the company’s growth.

