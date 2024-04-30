Highfield Resources Advances Muga Project with Key Contract

Highfield Resources Limited (AU:HFR) has released an update.

Highfield Resources has solidified its construction plans for the Muga Potash Project by signing a €56.9 million civil works contract with the esteemed Acciona Construcción, S.A. This agreement, which represents a third of the project’s construction budget, propels the project towards commencement upon final investment decision, with strategic investor negotiations promising to wrap up in Q2 2024. With the majority of the Muga Project’s funding and preparations in advanced stages, Highfield is poised to begin construction and tap into the European fertilizer market.

