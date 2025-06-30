High-Trend International Group Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Caravelle International ( (HTCO) ) is now available.

High-Trend International Group announced on June 30, 2025, that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on July 16, 2025. At this meeting, shareholders will vote on several key proposals, including a share consolidation plan where every 25 issued and unissued class A and class B ordinary shares will be consolidated into one share of each class. Additionally, there will be a proposal to increase the authorized share capital significantly and to amend the company’s memorandum and articles of association. These changes aim to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance its market positioning.

Spark’s Take on HTCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTCO is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects severe financial challenges and high leverage, offset by some positive technical indicators. The lack of positive earnings call insights and unattractive valuation further contribute to a low score. Strategic restructuring is needed to improve financial health.

More about Caravelle International

Average Trading Volume: 1,410,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $23.66M

