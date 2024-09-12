High Tide Unveils Queen of Bud Cannabis Products

High Tide (TSE:HITI) has released an update.

High Tide Inc. has announced the launch of Queen of Bud’s exclusive white label cannabis products, starting with unique smoke-eliminating candles and soon to be followed by premium lighters and innovative pre-rolls. The products will be available in Canna Cabana stores across five Canadian provinces, marking a strategic move following High Tide’s acquisition of the brand and Alberta’s allowance of white-label sales.

