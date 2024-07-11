High Peak Director Increases Shareholding

High Peak Royalties Limited (AU:HPR) has released an update.

High Peak Royalties Limited has reported a change in the holdings of director David Charles Croll, who has increased his stake in the company with the acquisition of 607,332 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in an on-market trade, bringing his total shares to 72,174,191. The shares were acquired for a total consideration of $48,586.56, and there was no disposal of shares reported in this transaction.

