High Liner Foods Completes Acquisition of U.S. Seafood Brands

High Liner Foods ( (TSE:HLF) ) has issued an announcement.

High Liner Foods has completed the acquisition of the Mrs. Paul’s and Van de Kamp’s seafood brands from Conagra Brands for an adjusted price of USD $42.4 million. This acquisition is expected to enhance High Liner Foods’ market presence in the U.S., securing approximately 29 million pounds of seafood sales annually and delivering an estimated USD $11 million in annual run rate Adjusted EBITDA by 2027. The purchase was funded through the company’s existing lending facility, maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:HLF) stock is a Hold with a C$14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on High Liner Foods stock, see the TSE:HLF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HLF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HLF is a Outperform.

High Liner Foods exhibits strong technical momentum and a compelling valuation with a low P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Financial performance is solid, though revenue growth remains a challenge. Positive corporate events, including strategic acquisitions, further bolster the outlook. The earnings call revealed challenges, but the company’s resilience and strategic focus provide a promising recovery trajectory.

More about High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is a leading North American company specializing in value-added frozen seafood products. The company focuses on expanding its reach across the U.S. retail market and building a platform for long-term, sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 21,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$523.1M

