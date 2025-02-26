High Liner Foods Achieves Strong EBITDA Growth Amid Market Challenges

High Liner Foods ( (TSE:HLF) ) has provided an update.

High Liner Foods reported an 8.6% growth in annual adjusted EBITDA for 2024, driven by volume and bottom-line growth in the fourth quarter. Despite market volatility, the company improved its retail business performance and supported foodservice operators, while also strengthening its balance sheet and increasing financial flexibility. This allowed High Liner Foods to invest further in Norcod and Andfjord, increase dividends, and expand its share buyback program, delivering value to shareholders.

High Liner Foods is a leading North American company specializing in value-added frozen seafood products. The company focuses on providing innovative, value-driven solutions to both retail and foodservice operators, aiming to strengthen relationships with customers and suppliers while diversifying its product portfolio.

