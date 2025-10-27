High Court Dismisses Ground Rents Income Fund’s Leasehold Reform Challenge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ground Rents Income Fund ( (GB:GRIO) ) has provided an announcement.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC, along with five other claimant groups, has been involved in a Judicial Review challenging the enfranchisement provisions of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024. The High Court has dismissed their claim, and the company is currently reviewing the judgment with its advisers. This decision could have implications for the company’s operations and its stakeholders, as it affects the legal framework governing leasehold and freehold properties.

