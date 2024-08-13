High Arctic Completes Major Corporate Reorganization

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) has released an update.

High Arctic Energy Services has completed a significant reorganization, resulting in the separation of its North American operations from its Papua New Guinea business through a strategic spin-off. Shareholders received new shares in both the restructured company and the spun-off entity, with both entities set to trade on Canadian stock exchanges. The move is accompanied by a shareholder-approved capital return, and High Arctic is set to announce its second-quarter results soon.

