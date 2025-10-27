Hidong Estate PLC Reports Decreased Half-Year Profit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hidong Estate ( (GB:HID) ) has provided an update.

Hidong Estate PLC reported a decrease in profit for the half year ended 30 September 2025, with a profit of RM 42,701 compared to RM 71,207 in the same period last year. The company experienced a decline in income from investments and interest receivable, resulting in a lower net income. Despite the reduced profit, the company’s net assets remained relatively stable, and no interim dividend is proposed for the period.

More about Hidong Estate

Average Trading Volume: 33,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £171.3K

Learn more about HID stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue