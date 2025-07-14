Hidili Industry Reports Significant Coal Production Growth in First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hidili Industry International Development Limited ( (HK:1393) ) has shared an update.

Hidili Industry International Development Limited reported a substantial increase in coal production for the first half of 2025, with a 60% rise in raw coal production and a 65% increase in clean coal production compared to the same period in 2024. This growth in production reflects the company’s robust operational performance, although investors are cautioned about potential risks due to external factors such as market conditions and policy changes.

More about Hidili Industry International Development Limited

Hidili Industry International Development Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the production of raw and clean coal, with significant operations in Sichuan and Guizhou provinces.

YTD Price Performance: -6.56%

Average Trading Volume: 1,558,922

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$262.5M

