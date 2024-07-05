Hidili Industry Reports Decline in Coal Production

Hidili Industry International Development Limited (HK:1393) has released an update.

Hidili Industry International Development Limited reports a significant decrease in raw and clean coal production in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, with the most notable drop in the Guizhou province. The company’s production data is aligned with internal statistics intended to provide investors with an operational overview, though it may vary from the periodic reports and is subject to external factors like macroeconomic policies and market conditions.

