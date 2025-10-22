HICL Infrastructure Executes Share Buyback, Boosts Treasury Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP ( (GB:HICL) ) has provided an announcement.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 589,820 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 120.5501 pence per share. This transaction is part of its ongoing share buyback program, initially announced in March 2025. The purchased shares will be held in treasury, increasing the total number of treasury shares to 108,121,288. This move is likely to impact the company’s share value and voting rights, as it reduces the number of shares available in the market, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HICL) stock is a Buy with a £155.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HICL Infra Co Shs GBP stock, see the GB:HICL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:HICL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:HICL is a Outperform.

HICL Infrastructure demonstrates strong financial stability with zero debt and effective cash flow management, which underpins its solid stock score. Strategic share buybacks further enhance shareholder value. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions, and the moderately high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation. The strong dividend yield offers an attractive investment proposition, balancing the risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:HICL stock, click here.

More about HICL Infra Co Shs GBP

HICL Infrastructure PLC operates in the infrastructure investment sector, focusing on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of infrastructure projects. The company primarily invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects and other infrastructure assets across various sectors, including transportation, energy, and social infrastructure, with a market focus on stable, long-term cash flows.

Average Trading Volume: 3,271,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into HICL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue