HICL Infrastructure Completes Share Buyback

HICL Infrastructure PLC has recently completed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 230,663 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 131.7039 pence each, as part of its previously announced share buyback programme. Post-purchase, HICL now holds over 13 million shares in treasury, with the total number of outstanding shares, excluding those in treasury, standing at approximately 2.02 billion. This move may influence shareholders’ notifications of interest changes according to FCA rules.

