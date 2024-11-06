HICL Infrastructure Boosts Treasury with Share Buyback

HICL Infra Co Shs GBP (GB:HICL) has released an update.

HICL Infrastructure PLC has repurchased 286,000 of its own shares at an average price of 124.14 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This acquisition brings the total number of treasury shares held by the company to 19,693,534. The move is part of HICL’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value.

