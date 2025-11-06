Hibiya Engineering Announces Share Buyback Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hibiya Engineering,Ltd. ( (JP:1982) ) has issued an update.

Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. announced the acquisition of its own shares as per a resolution by its Board of Directors. The company acquired 43,100 shares at a cost of 189,582,000 yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as part of a larger plan to acquire up to 600,000 shares by March 31, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1982) stock is a Buy with a Yen5054.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hibiya Engineering,Ltd. stock, see the JP:1982 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hibiya Engineering,Ltd.

Hibiya Engineering, Ltd. operates in the engineering industry, primarily focusing on providing engineering services and solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is involved in various engineering projects, potentially indicating a market focus on infrastructure and construction.

Average Trading Volume: 34,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen99.72B

