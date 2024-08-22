Hiap Tong Corporation Hosts Smooth AGM

Hiap Tong Corporation Ltd. (SG:5PO) has released an update.

Hiap Tong Corporation Ltd. successfully conducted its Sixteenth Annual General Meeting on July 25, 2024, with Executive Vice Chairman Ong Boon Tat presiding. The meeting, which had a quorum, was held at Alumni House in Singapore, where the Board of Directors, a proposed new Independent Director, and various corporate attendees were introduced. No significant questions were submitted by shareholders ahead of the AGM, indicating possibly smooth proceedings.

