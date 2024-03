Hiap Seng Industries Limited (SG:1L2) has released an update.

Hiap Seng Industries Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Tan Hak Jin as the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, effective from March 19, 2024. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Tan’s contributions and simultaneously appointed Mr. Brandon Soon Hui Tong as the new Financial Controller, while Ms. Chan Lai Yin will continue as the Secretary.

