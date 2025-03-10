Hi-Lex Corporation Reports Strong Profit Growth Despite Sales Dip

Hi-Lex Corporation ( (JP:7279) ) has shared an announcement.

Hi-Lex Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended January 31, 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 1.1% year-on-year. However, the company experienced significant growth in operating and ordinary profits, with a notable 550% increase in operating profit, indicating improved operational efficiency. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends per share, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to shareholder returns.

Hi-Lex Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the automotive industry. It specializes in manufacturing control cables and related products, serving a global market with a focus on innovation and quality.

