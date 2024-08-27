H&G High Conviction Upholds Corporate Governance

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

H&G High Conviction Limited has released its current corporate governance statement, which outlines the company’s adherence to principles set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council. The full statement, detailing the company’s governance framework and practices, including the roles of the board and management, is accessible via their website. It confirms compliance with ASX recommendations, aiming to maintain transparency and integrity in management and oversight.

