H&G Announces Director’s Departure and Shareholdings

H&G High Conviction Ltd. (AU:HCF) has released an update.

Joseph Albert Constable has concluded his tenure as a director of H&G High Conviction Ltd., ceasing his role on July 22, 2024. Prior to his departure, Constable held 89,890 fully paid ordinary shares of the company, with no interests in securities not registered in his name or contractual interests reported. This marks a notable change in the company’s leadership structure, potentially impacting H&G’s strategic direction.

