HF Foods Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Hf Foods Group ( (HFFG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hf Foods Group presented to its investors.

HF Foods Group Inc., a prominent distributor of foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants across the United States, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing a mix of growth and challenges in its operations.

In the latest earnings report, HF Foods Group highlighted a 2.9% increase in net revenue, reaching $307 million. The company also managed to significantly reduce its GAAP net loss by 77.2% to $0.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA saw a notable rise of 42% to $11.7 million, reflecting the company’s strategic focus and operational discipline.

Key financial metrics reveal a slight increase in gross profit to $50.4 million, driven by volume increases and improved pricing in the Meat & Poultry and Seafood segments. The company also reported a decrease in distribution, selling, and administrative expenses, which contributed to a better financial outcome. Additionally, HF Foods’ adjusted net income rose to $4.3 million, indicating a positive trend in profitability.

The company’s management remains optimistic about its long-term strategic plan, focusing on expanding its geographical footprint through mergers and acquisitions. With investments in infrastructure and technology, HF Foods aims to maintain its market leadership and drive sustained growth.

Looking ahead, HF Foods Group is poised to continue its growth trajectory by leveraging its strategic initiatives and market position, aiming to create long-term value for its shareholders despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

