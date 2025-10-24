HEXPOL Reports Resilient Cash Flow Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Hexpol AB ( ($SE:HPOL.B) ).

HEXPOL reported a decrease in sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2025, impacted by currency effects and geopolitical uncertainties. Despite these challenges, the company maintained strong cash flow, with stable demand in Europe and the Engineered Products sector. The North American market experienced weaker demand, particularly in the automotive industry, but this was partially offset by growth in building and construction. HEXPOL continues to focus on sustainability, aiming to significantly reduce carbon emissions by the end of the year, and is set to present its strategic focus on growth and efficiency at an upcoming capital markets day.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:HPOL.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK90.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hexpol AB stock, see the SE:HPOL.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Hexpol AB

HEXPOL is a leading global polymers group specializing in advanced polymer compounds, gaskets for plate heat exchangers, and polymer wheels for truck and castor wheel applications. The company serves system suppliers in the automotive, engineering, building and construction industries, as well as sectors like transportation, energy, consumer, and cable industries. HEXPOL is organized into two business areas: HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products, with operations in fourteen countries and approximately 5,000 employees.

Average Trading Volume: 454,077

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK27.95B

