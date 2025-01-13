Hexima Ltd Announces Cessation of Securities Options

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Hexima Ltd ( (AU:HXL) ) is now available.

Hexima Ltd, a company listed on the ASX, has announced the cessation of 32,500 options with various expiration dates and exercise prices, which have expired as of November 15, 2024. This cessation indicates a potential shift or reevaluation in Hexima’s financial strategy, impacting investors and stakeholders who hold interests in these securities, and potentially affecting Hexima’s market position.

More about Hexima Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 238,696

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.17M

