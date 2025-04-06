Hexaware Announces Interim Dividend Record Date for 2025

Hexaware Technologies Limited ( (IN:HEXT) ) has shared an update.

Hexaware Technologies Limited announced the publication of newspaper advertisements regarding the record date for the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025. This disclosure, made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency with its stakeholders. The announcement is expected to impact the company’s financial operations by signaling a return of value to shareholders, reinforcing Hexaware’s position in the market as a reliable and shareholder-friendly entity.

Hexaware Technologies Limited operates in the information technology and business process outsourcing industry, providing services such as application development, digital assurance, infrastructure management, and business process services. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

