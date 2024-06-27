HEXAOM Qualifies for PEA-PME Scheme 2024/2025

Hexaom SA (FR:ALHEX) has released an update.

HEXAOM, a leading group in the French home construction, renovation, and property market, confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme for 2024/2025, ensuring its shares can be included in PEA-PME accounts. The company, with a rich history since 1919, continues its family legacy, serving over 10,000 customers annually and achieving a turnover of €1,024.4 million in 2024.

