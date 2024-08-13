Hexagon Agility Wins Major RNG Fuel System Order

Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) has released an update.

Hexagon Agility, a branch of Hexagon Composites, has secured a $18.7 million order for renewable natural gas fuel systems from a major North American refuse fleet, aiming to provide a carbon-negative, cost-effective transportation solution. The firm highlights the growing adoption of RNG, which now powers 79% of natural gas vehicles on US roads, and is set to deliver the systems from Q3 2024. Hexagon’s commitment to clean energy solutions in commercial transport is reinforced by its comprehensive range of products, including gas cylinders and fuel systems.

