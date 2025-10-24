Hexagon AB Reports 4% Organic Growth Amid Strategic Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Hexagon AB ( ($SE:HEXA.B) ).

Hexagon AB reported a 4% organic revenue growth for the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong performance in its Autonomous Solutions business. Despite a decrease in adjusted operating earnings and margins, the company is positioning itself for future growth with a new operating model and cost improvements, while progressing on the potential separation of its Octave division.

More about Hexagon AB

Hexagon AB operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing autonomous solutions and services across various sectors including aerospace, defense, machine control, and electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 2,919,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK309B

