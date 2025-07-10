Hexa Tradex Limited Confirms Regulatory Compliance for June 2025 Quarter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hexa Tradex Limited ( (IN:HEXATRADEX) ) has shared an update.

Hexa Tradex Limited has announced its compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This compliance is confirmed by a certificate issued by RCMC Share Registry Private Limited, the company’s Registrars and Share Transfer Agent, indicating adherence to regulatory requirements.

More about Hexa Tradex Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,437

Current Market Cap: 10.14B INR

For detailed information about HEXATRADEX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue