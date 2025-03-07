Hewlett Packard Enterprise Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( (HPE) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hewlett Packard Enterprise presented to its investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is a global technology leader specializing in intelligent solutions across networking, hybrid cloud, and AI sectors, aimed at enhancing data analysis and operational performance for businesses. In its fiscal 2025 first quarter, HPE reported significant year-over-year revenue growth of 16%, reaching $7.9 billion, alongside a 52% increase in GAAP diluted EPS, despite a sequential decline. The company also saw a notable rise in its annualized revenue run-rate by 45%. Key financial metrics highlighted include a decrease in gross margins and free cash flow, with the latter dropping by $395 million compared to the previous year. Segment-wise, server revenue saw a substantial 29% increase, while Intelligent Edge experienced a 5% decline. HPE’s management remains optimistic about future growth, projecting a 7% to 11% revenue increase for fiscal 2025, despite challenges in profitability. The company continues to focus on cost reduction strategies and strategic acquisitions to fuel long-term performance.