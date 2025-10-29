Hewlett Packard Enterprise Approves Cash Dividend for Series C

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( (HPE) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise‘s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.953125 per share for its 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, payable on December 1, 2025. This decision reflects the board’s discretion and is contingent on legally available sources, impacting shareholders and potentially influencing market perceptions of HPE’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (HPE) stock is a Buy with a $27.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HPE is a Outperform.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including record revenue growth and strategic acquisitions. However, valuation concerns and technical indicators suggest caution. The company’s ability to manage leverage and improve operational efficiency will be crucial for future performance.

More about Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is a company operating in the technology industry, primarily providing enterprise-focused products and services, including servers, storage, networking, and software solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 26,305,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $32B

