Hesai Group Schedules Board Meeting and Earnings Call for Q3 2025 Results

Hesai Group Class B ( (HK:2525) ) has issued an announcement.

Hesai Group has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on November 11, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited quarterly results for the periods ending September 30, 2025. The company will also host an earnings conference call on the same day to discuss these results, offering stakeholders an opportunity to gain insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2525) stock is a Buy with a HK$281.00 price target.

More about Hesai Group Class B

Hesai Group is a technology company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, specializing in the development and production of advanced sensor technologies. The company is listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, focusing on providing innovative solutions in the fields of autonomous driving and robotics.

Average Trading Volume: 1,082,568

Current Market Cap: HK$34.95B



