Hertz Global’s Chief Accounting Officer Resigns

Hertz Global ( (HTZ) ) has shared an announcement.

On March 12, 2025, Kelly Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., announced her resignation to pursue an opportunity outside the company. She will continue in her role until the filing of the quarterly report for the period ending March 31, 2025, after which Scott M. Haralson, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will take over as the principal accounting officer.

More about Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is a leading company in the car rental industry, providing vehicle rental services to customers worldwide. The company focuses on offering a wide range of rental vehicles to meet diverse customer needs, maintaining a strong presence in both airport and off-airport locations.

YTD Price Performance: 1.07%

Average Trading Volume: 4,729,649

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.17B

For detailed information about HTZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com