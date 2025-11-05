Hertz Global Holdings Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Hertz Global Holdings Inc ( (HTZ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hertz Global Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., a leading vehicle rental company operating globally under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands, has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company, headquartered in Estero, Florida, is known for its extensive network of rental locations across the United States and internationally, as well as its vehicle sales through Hertz Car Sales.

In the latest earnings report, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. reported revenues of $2.478 billion for the third quarter of 2025, a slight decrease from $2.576 billion in the same period in 2024. Despite the drop in revenue, the company achieved a net income of $184 million, a significant improvement from the net loss of $1.332 billion recorded in the third quarter of the previous year. This turnaround is attributed to strategic cost management and a reduction in depreciation expenses.

Key financial highlights include a reduction in depreciation of revenue-earning vehicles and lease charges, which decreased from $937 million in the third quarter of 2024 to $457 million in the same period of 2025. Additionally, the company benefited from a legal settlement gain of $154 million and a gain on the sale of non-vehicle capital assets amounting to $39 million. These factors contributed to the overall positive financial performance in the quarter.

Looking ahead, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. remains focused on optimizing its fleet management and exploring sales and leaseback opportunities for non-vehicle capital assets. The company continues to navigate the challenges of the vehicle rental industry while seeking growth opportunities in its global markets. Management’s outlook suggests a cautious yet optimistic approach to sustaining profitability and enhancing shareholder value in the coming quarters.

