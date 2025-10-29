Heron Therapeutics Appoints Thomas Cusack to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Heron Therapeutics ( (HRTX) ) has issued an update.

On October 27, 2025, Heron Therapeutics appointed Thomas Cusack to its Board of Directors, following a Cooperation Agreement with Rubric Capital Management LP. With over 20 years of experience in investment management and corporate finance, Cusack’s expertise is expected to contribute significantly to Heron’s growth and corporate governance efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (HRTX) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Heron Therapeutics stock, see the HRTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HRTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HRTX is a Neutral.

Heron Therapeutics’ overall stock score is driven by strong revenue growth and strategic progress in the earnings call, but is significantly hindered by financial instability and valuation concerns. The technical outlook is neutral, providing little support to the score.

To see Spark’s full report on HRTX stock, click here.

More about Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company dedicated to enhancing patient care through the development and commercialization of therapeutic innovations. The company focuses on creating a portfolio of products that aim to improve the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,825,136

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $218.1M

See more data about HRTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue