Heritage Cannabis Pursues Restructuring Amid Creditor Protection

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. has obtained creditor protection and is initiating a restructuring and sales process after its senior secured lender demanded repayment of over $8 million. The process, overseen by the Court and KPMG Inc. as monitor, includes a stay of proceedings and the potential delisting of the company from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Heritage plans to implement a sale and investment solicitation process to attract potential buyers or investors.

