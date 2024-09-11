Hercules Site Services Plc Announces Major Fundraising

Hercules Site Services Plc (GB:HERC) has released an update.

Hercules Site Services plc, a key player in the UK’s infrastructure sector, has announced a fundraising initiative expected to garner around £8 million. Shareholders will receive a circular with details about the upcoming General Meeting and resolutions, which is also accessible on the company’s website. The crucial General Meeting is scheduled for the end of September at the company’s headquarters.

