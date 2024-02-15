Hercules Capital Announces Generous Quarterly Cash Distribution

Hercules Capital (HTGC) has released an update.

The Company has excited investors with the announcement of a generous fourth-quarter cash distribution of $0.48 per share, scheduled for March 2024. This payout includes a $0.32 supplemental distribution, showcasing the Board’s commitment to shareholder returns. Stockholders can expect the ex-dividend date on February 27, followed by the record date on February 28, and the actual payment on March 6.

For further insights into HTGC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.