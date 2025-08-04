HeraMED Secures $1.98 Million to Boost Global Maternity Care Initiatives

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

HeraMED Ltd. ( (AU:HMD) ) has provided an update.

HeraMED Limited has successfully completed a $1.98 million placement to institutional and sophisticated investors, aimed at providing working capital to support its commercial opportunities in the U.S., Australia, and Europe. The capital raise underscores investor confidence in HeraMED’s strategic direction and will aid in the integration of its HeraCARE platform into large health systems and private clinics, enhancing the company’s market positioning and delivering value to stakeholders.

More about HeraMED Ltd.

HeraMED Limited is an innovative medical data and technology company that is pioneering the digital transformation of maternity care. The company offers a hybrid maternity care platform that integrates hardware and software to enhance the prenatal and postpartum experience. HeraMED’s flagship products include the clinically validated in-home fetal and maternal heart rate monitor, HeraBEAT, and the HeraCARE platform, which utilizes cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data to improve maternal health outcomes.

YTD Price Performance: -40.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,471,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.51M

