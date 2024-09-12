Herald Holdings Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Herald Holdings Limited (HK:0114) has released an update.

Herald Holdings Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on September 12, 2024, with an overwhelming majority of votes in favor. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors, re-appointment of KPMG as auditors, and approval of a final dividend of HK3 cents per share. The company’s shareholders showed strong support for the board’s recommendations, with no opposition recorded for any of the motions.

