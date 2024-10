Herald Holdings Limited (HK:0114) has released an update.

Herald Holdings Limited mourns the loss of Mr. Yeh Man-Chun, a valued independent non-executive director and committee member since 2005, expressing gratitude for his contributions and condolences to his family. Following Mr. Yeh’s passing on October 5, 2024, Ms. Wong Sau-Ling has been appointed to the Remuneration Committee, effective October 9, 2024.

