Hepsiburada Sets Date for 2023 Shareholders Meeting

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading, also known as Hepsiburada, has announced its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting for the 2023 financial year, to be held on September 12, 2024, at its Istanbul headquarters. Shareholders will discuss the company’s annual report, financial statements, and board appointments, among other agenda items. Hepsiburada is a prominent Turkish e-commerce platform, boasting over 64 million members and offering a wide range of products and services, including a program supporting female entrepreneurs.

