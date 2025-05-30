Hepion Pharmaceuticals Sells Rencofilstat Patent Assets

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals ( (HEPA) ) just unveiled an update.

On May 26, 2025, Hepion Pharmaceuticals entered into an agreement with Panetta Partners Limited for the sale of all patent assets and related data for Rencofilstat. The agreement includes contingent value rights for Hepion’s stockholders, with potential payments tied to regulatory approval and sales milestones of the drug.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a Delaware-based company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on drug development and clinical trials.

Average Trading Volume: 4,824,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $713.5K

