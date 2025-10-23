Henry Boot’s Hallam Land Achieves Milestone with Residential Plot Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Henry Boot ( (GB:BOOT) ) has provided an update.

Henry Boot’s land promotion and planning business, Hallam Land, has successfully sold a site for 160 residential units in Queniborough, Leicestershire, to HarperCrewe, achieving a 33% annual return. This sale marks significant progress towards Hallam Land’s annual sales target and will positively impact Henry Boot’s financial performance for 2025. The project includes 30% affordable housing and over 12 acres of green infrastructure, aligning with the company’s commitment to sustainable development.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BOOT) stock is a Hold with a £233.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Henry Boot stock, see the GB:BOOT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BOOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOOT is a Neutral.

Henry Boot’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial foundation with effective equity utilization and manageable leverage. The valuation is attractive, supported by a reasonable P/E ratio and a solid dividend yield. However, technical analysis indicates a lack of strong momentum, and challenges in revenue and profit growth present potential risks. Improvements in cash flow management are noted, but historical volatility requires cautious monitoring.

More about Henry Boot

Henry Boot is a prominent UK-based company specializing in land, property development, home building, and construction. Established in 1886 and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, the company is known for its quality, expertise, and partnership approach. It operates across urban development, industrial and logistics, and residential markets, with subsidiaries like Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant, and Road Link. Henry Boot is committed to sustainability, aiming for Net Zero Carbon by 2030.

Average Trading Volume: 111,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £293M

