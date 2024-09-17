Henry Boot PLC Sees Optimistic Market Recovery

Henry Boot (GB:BOOT) has released an update.

Henry Boot PLC reported an uptick in property sales, buoyed by a recovering market and strategic focus on prime land and development, leading to a confident increase in their interim dividend by 5%. The company has already achieved 81% of its budgeted sales for 2024, signaling a robust performance in alignment with market expectations. Despite a lower starting forward sales position impacting first-half revenue and profits, the company’s steady capital growth and a solid balance sheet highlight its positive trajectory towards meeting medium-term targets.

