Henry Boot Construction Welcomes New MD

Henry Boot Construction announces a leadership change as Lee Powell is set to take over as Managing Director in January 2025, succeeding Tony Shaw, who will depart at the end of 2024 after nearly 40 years with the company. Powell brings a wealth of experience from GMI Construction and is tasked with driving growth and expanding customer reach. Shaw reflects positively on his tenure and the achievements of Henry Boot Construction under his direction.

