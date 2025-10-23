Hennessy Capital Merges with ONE Nuclear Energy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII ( (HVII) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 22, 2025, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VII and ONE Nuclear Energy LLC entered into a business combination agreement, valuing ONE Nuclear at $1 billion in an all-stock transaction. This agreement will result in ONE Nuclear becoming a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol ‘ONEN’ on Nasdaq. The merger aims to leverage ONE Nuclear’s hybrid strategy of combining fast-track natural gas power with advanced nuclear SMR technology to meet the increasing energy demands, particularly from AI data centers. The transaction is expected to provide up to $210 million in gross proceeds and is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary conditions. This move positions ONE Nuclear to play a significant role in the growing nuclear energy sector, offering scalable clean energy solutions and addressing the surging demand for reliable baseload power.

ONE Nuclear Energy LLC is an independent developer of large-scale energy solutions powered by natural gas and advanced nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) technologies in the U.S. The company focuses on a ‘develop-own-operate’ business model, ensuring long-term ownership and leveraging advanced technologies to meet the needs of high energy-intensity sectors such as data centers and heavy industry. ONE Nuclear is led by a seasoned management team and supported by a world-class advisory board with expertise in nuclear, governmental, and regulatory fields.

