Henlius Biotech’s Cancer Drug Wins Canada Approval

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has announced the Health Canada approval of its biosimilar product, HLX02 (trastuzumab for injection), marketed as Adheroza, for treating various forms of cancer, including early and metastatic breast cancer as well as metastatic gastric cancer. This marks the company’s first product to be approved in Canada, which is expected to increase their international presence and influence. HLX02 has been developed in line with guidelines in China, the EU, and the US, and has already been approved for marketing in several other countries.

For further insights into HK:2696 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.