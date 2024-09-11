Henlius Biotech Enhances Transaction Control Measures

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has provided additional details on their internal control measures for managing continuing connected transactions under their Business Travel Management Services and General Procurement Framework Agreements. These measures include regular reviews, adherence to approved internal guidelines, monthly reporting by the Finance Department, and annual reviews by independent directors and auditors to ensure compliance with the Listing Rules.

