Hengxin Technology Schedules Key Financial Review

Hengxin Technology Ltd. (HK:1085) has released an update.

Hengxin Technology Ltd. has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 23, 2024, where the interim financial results for the first half of the year will be reviewed and approved for publication. The results, highlighting the company’s performance, will be available on the websites of both the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. This marks a significant event for shareholders and potential investors looking to gauge the company’s financial health and future prospects.

